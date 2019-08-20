Latest Weather Blog
Man hopes to find sentimental $50 bill he didn't want to spend
NEW JERSEY - One man is searching for a fifty-dollar piece of nostalgia after it spent over two decades in his wallet.
On August 17, Ryan DuBray was on his way home from Myrtle Beach when an unexpected toll on the George Washington Bridge forced him to spend a $50 bill that meant more to him than it's worth.
DuBray says his grandparents gave him the money 21 years ago, the summer before he started college—meaning the layout and design of the bill would have been less than a year old since major changes came to the $50 note in late 1997 to deter counterfeiters.
What also makes DuBray's particular bill special is the one-of-a-kind "Nanny" and "Papa" signature located on the upper-left corner on the back of the note.
DuBray says he became emotional when he realized he'd have to part with it, so he posted to Facebook in hopes of being reunited with the bill. He says he'll gladly trade $50 with interest for anyone who may wind up with it.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Frightened skunk with yogurt cup stuck on its head sprays police officer
-
Residents debate over Ascension Parish interchange
-
Confusion over little-known court program that paid traffic tickets
-
Louisiana reports its first human cases of West Nile virus for 2019,...
-
Zachary firefighter who died in crash Friday laid to rest