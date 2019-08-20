Man hopes to find sentimental $50 bill he didn't want to spend

NEW JERSEY - One man is searching for a fifty-dollar piece of nostalgia after it spent over two decades in his wallet.

On August 17, Ryan DuBray was on his way home from Myrtle Beach when an unexpected toll on the George Washington Bridge forced him to spend a $50 bill that meant more to him than it's worth.

DuBray says his grandparents gave him the money 21 years ago, the summer before he started college—meaning the layout and design of the bill would have been less than a year old since major changes came to the $50 note in late 1997 to deter counterfeiters.

What also makes DuBray's particular bill special is the one-of-a-kind "Nanny" and "Papa" signature located on the upper-left corner on the back of the note.

DuBray says he became emotional when he realized he'd have to part with it, so he posted to Facebook in hopes of being reunited with the bill. He says he'll gladly trade $50 with interest for anyone who may wind up with it.