Man hit multiple times, killed while walking along interstate near 10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed early Sunday morning after he was hit by multiple cars while walking along an interstate.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Ray Dickerson was hit multiple times just before 5 a.m. on I-12 West near the I-10/I-12 split.
Officers said they believe the first car that hit Dickerson left him on the road to die.
Anyone with information on the fatal accident should call (225) 389-2000.
