Man hit by train, killed in Jefferson Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police, a 42-year-old man from Elton was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a train in Jefferson Davis Parish.

State Police say it was shortly before 9:30 p.m. when Brandon Ortego was behind the wheel of a 2006 Jeep Rubicon at the crossing located at Bornsdall Road and US Hwy 190.

Authorities say Ortego was stopped on the train tracks without any lights on when the Jeep was struck by a Union Pacific train.

Police say Ortego was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis and authorities say the crash remains under investigation.