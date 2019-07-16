Latest Weather Blog
Man hired as mover accused of stealing victim's checkbook
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of stealing a woman's checkbook.
According to the arrest report, the victim hired a moving company to transport her personal belongs from her residence to a storage facility on Sherwood Forest. At some point, the victim discovered a box of checks had been stolen.
During the investigation, authorities learned that on June 14, 2016 Thaddeus Lewis filled out a check to himself for $200. In the comment section, Lewis wrote "movin tip."
The victim said the check wasn't signed, but Lewis was still able to cash it.
Lewis was arrested and charged with theft less than $750, access device fraud less than $500, unauthorized use of an access card less than $750, and theft of assets of an aged/disable person.
