Man held up pharmacy in Livingston Parish, tried to take drugs at gunpoint

WATSON - Deputies are looking for a gunman who held up a pharmacy in an apparent effort to steal prescription drugs.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime happened late Friday morning along LA 1019 in Watson.

According to the sheriff's office, a masked man barged in wielding a handgun and demanded drugs. The man was unable to steal anything and fled the business empty-handed.

The attacker was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a khaki hat. He was last seen driving westbound on LA 1019 in a red, four-door Dodge truck with a red bed cover.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241