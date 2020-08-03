Man had 4 children in stolen car during police chase on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man on I-10 Monday morning after he led police on a pursuit through the busy roadway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit began on Rosenwald Road near Scenic Highway and made its way onto I-10 eastbound. It came to an end on the interstate near Perkins Road shortly before 11 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Only left lane open on I-10 E at Perkins. Delays start at Washington. pic.twitter.com/0JUskvClZY — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 3, 2020

Police said the chase involved a vehicle stolen out of West Baton Rouge. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Xavier Spring, was taken into custody.

Four young children and another person were inside the vehicle at the time, according to BRPD.

Spring is being booked on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, child desertion, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and other traffic violations.