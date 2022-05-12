Man gunned down outside his house shared home address with Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house appears to have shared that address with a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that Germorius Ferguson, 25, died this past week from wounds he suffered in the Oct. 8 shooting. Ferguson was shot outside his house on Lockhaven Avenue, the same address listed as the home of Demetriyon Grim, who was booked last month for the Feb. 25 double-murder outside the mall.

Arrest records said officers found drugs, a gun and $37,000 in cash at the home earlier this year. They used that evidence to hold Grim in custody until police were ready to charge him with murder in the mall shooting, which police described as a "targeted" attack.

Sources told WBRZ that Grim has ties to the "Banks Town Mafia," a group that was targeted in a recent law enforcement crackdown. Grim was also closely associated with Malecah Demoulin, who was killed in a separate shooting just weeks after the October drive-by on Lockhaven.

Ferguson was seriously wounded in that October shooting but was still alive when Demoulin was gunned down at a Holiday Inn on Airline Highway that same month. About a year before he was shot to death, Demoulin was accused of killing someone at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, though he was never formally charged in that case.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter in Ferguson's killing.