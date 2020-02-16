59°
Man goes to bus station for assistance after being stabbed in back, police investigating

Sunday, February 16 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a stabbing that occurred Sunday afternoon somewhere in the Florida Boulevard area.

Officials say a man went to the CATS bus station on Florida Boulevard for assistance after he was reportedly stabbed in the back. It is unclear where exactly the stabbing occurred. Officials transported the victim to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at the time.

There are few details at the time as police are still investigating.

