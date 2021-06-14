72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man gives up 1st-class plane seat for mother with ill child

2 years 6 months 10 hours ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 1:00 PM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: 10TV

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who has been praised for giving up his first-class seat for a mother with an 11-month-old baby says he doesn't think it was that big of a deal.
  
Jason Kunselman says he first saw Kelsey Zwick and her daughter Lucy getting ready to board an airplane from Orlando to Philadelphia on Dec. 6. The York Daily Record reports Kunselman saw Zwick was carrying her baby's oxygen machine and gave up his seat after learning the two were sitting in the back of the plane.
  
Zwick was taking her daughter to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment of chronic lung disease when Kunselman gave up his seat on the flight.
  
His kind gesture, shared by Zwick on Facebook , has garnered international attention and praise.
  

