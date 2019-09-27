Man gets prison after woman finds bullet in her skull

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend, who didn't realize she survived a bullet to the brain until she went to the hospital for treatment of headaches.

News outlets report 39-year-old Jerrontae Cain was sentenced Thursday on charges including being a felon in possession of a gun in the 2017 attack on 42-year-old Nicole Gordon.

Suffering from severe headaches and memory loss, Gordon was examined last year by doctors who found a bullet lodged in her skull.

Gordon told police she didn't remember being shot, but did remember an argument with Cain during which her car window shattered and she passed out. She thought she was hurt by broken glass, and she was patched up at the home of Cain's mother.