Man gets nearly 6 years for lying to FEMA for disaster benefits

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MONROE, La. (AP) - A 47-year-old New Orleans man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for lying to FEMA to get disaster benefits for a house he owned in north Louisiana.
  
Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Chad Lightfoot also was ordered to pay nearly $23,700 restitution and a $10,000 fine.
  
He was convicted in March and sentenced Wednesday in Monroe.
  
Evidence showed that after the government declared a flood disaster in Monroe in 2016, he applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to a derelict vacant house that he owned there, claiming it was his home.
  
U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Lightfoot showed inspectors a Louisiana ID card with the Monroe address and submitted a phony cable bill as proof that he lived there.
