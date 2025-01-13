Man gets life sentence in 2017 'sensual massage' murder

DENHAM SPRINGS - A judge in Livingston Parish has sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of a woman he had paid to give him an erotic massage.

On Monday, Chris Landry was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Kayla Denham.

In October, prosecutors said Landry hired Denham to give him a "sensual massage" at his Denham Springs home last year. Her car and body were found near Landry's in the days following her appointment.

Landry admitted to investigators that he had struck Denham in the head with a golf club five times. However, an autopsy revealed that she had been struck in the head 15 times and strangled.

Landry's defense had previously tried to frame the killing as manslaughter rather than murder, saying he attacked Denham after she tried to steal from him.