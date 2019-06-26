Man gets life in prison for daughter's death

DALLAS (AP) - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2017 death of his 3-year-old daughter.

The Dallas County jury deliberated for 1½ hours before recommending sentencing Wesley Mathews in the punishment phase of his Dallas trial for the death of daughter Sherin Mathews.

Mathews' attorney had urged the jury for a lighter sentence, saying the death was the result of inaction by her father rather than any overt act.

But prosecutors said Mathews lied about how the girl died and showed no remorse.