Man gets life in case of woman whose baby was cut from womb

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to kidnap a baby that his then-girlfriend had cut from their neighbor's body and lying to police about it.

William Hoehn pleaded guilty to the charges last month and was sentenced Monday.

He was acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind of Fargo. Hoehn's ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty in Greywind's death and is serving life in prison. She testified against Hoehn.

Hoehn said didn't know Crews planned to kill Greywind but he admitted he helped to cover up the crime.

The judge granted prosecutors' request to label Hoehn a dangerous offender, which enhanced his maximum sentence from 21 years to life with the possibility of parole.