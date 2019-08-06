88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets jail time after pleading guilty in 2017 rape, battery

2 hours 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 9:25 AM August 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was sentenced to more than 40 years with the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and second-degree battery charges.

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Teles Guidry, physically attacked and raped the victim multiple times after following the victim from a bar in August of 2017. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and arrested Guidry the following day.

Guidry was previously out on bail with the condition that he submit to GPS monitoring.

He was sentenced to 40 years for the rape and eight for the battery charge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days