Man gets jail time after pleading guilty in 2017 rape, battery

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A man was sentenced to more than 40 years with the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and second-degree battery charges.

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Teles Guidry, physically attacked and raped the victim multiple times after following the victim from a bar in August of 2017. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and arrested Guidry the following day.

Guidry was previously out on bail with the condition that he submit to GPS monitoring.

He was sentenced to 40 years for the rape and eight for the battery charge.