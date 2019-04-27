68°
Man found with missing girl, charged with child pornography

2 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 April 27, 2019 8:40 PM April 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WEWS

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man is facing charges after authorities said they found him with a 14-year-old California girl who was reported missing after she communicated with him online.
 
The FBI says 39-year-old Jeremy L. Cruz, of Elyria, has been charged with interstate transport of child pornography.
 
Cruz was arrested April 18 at a family home in Sheffield Lake, about 26 miles west of Cleveland. He was with the girl, who had been reported missing in Santa Maria, California, three days earlier.
 
Police said the girl had been communicating online with a man they identified through phone records as Cruz. They discovered photos on Cruz's phone that they believe are child pornography.
 
The girl has returned home to her family.
 
Cruz was in federal custody following an initial court appearance Friday.

