Man found stuck inside farm equipment for two days

SANTA ROSA, California - California first responders came to the rescue of a man who was stuck inside farm equipment for two days, ABC News reports.

The incident occurred at a California vineyard, and on June 8, the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at a private property.

When deputies responded they were able to locate the car but noticed the vehicle was parked in a location that didn’t make any sense.

Officials say they also noticed a hat located on a piece of nearby farm equipment.

When authorities went over to investigate they were astounded to find that the vehicle's occupant had, "inexplicably, decided to climb into the shaft of the vineyard fan and became completely stuck inside the shaft," according to the Sonoma Sheriff's Office.

The officials added, “He had been stuck there for two days before we found him.”

The fire department was dispatched and helped to extricate the man from the farm equipment.

When authorities interviewed the man and asked why he was in there in the first place, he informed them that he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment.

But Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies didn't find that explanation satisfactory and their hunches were apparently well-founded because the Sheriff's Office said the man was eventually discovered to have vast amounts of methamphetamine in his possession.

“After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery,” said Sonoma Sheriff’s Office.

According to ABC News, authorities chose not to arrest the man after they freed him from the equipment but said that the Sheriff’s Office will be recommending charges of trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of an outstanding probation case and a pending case for which he is currently out of custody on pre-trial release.

Police say that the man required medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.