73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death overnight in open field, police say

1 day 21 hours 35 minutes ago Tuesday, October 12 2021 Oct 12, 2021 October 12, 2021 11:03 AM October 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a field in a neighborhood off Florida Street late Monday night.

The victim, 32-year-old Kelvin Vicks, was found shot to death around 11:30 p.m. in an "open field" on Convention Street near N. 12th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Trending News

At this time, there are no known suspects or a motive in the shooting.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days