Man found shot to death overnight in open field, police say

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a field in a neighborhood off Florida Street late Monday night.

The victim, 32-year-old Kelvin Vicks, was found shot to death around 11:30 p.m. in an "open field" on Convention Street near N. 12th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At this time, there are no known suspects or a motive in the shooting.