87°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death overnight in open field, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a field in a neighborhood off Florida Street late Monday night.
The victim, 32-year-old Kelvin Vicks, was found shot to death around 11:30 p.m. in an "open field" on Convention Street near N. 12th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Trending News
At this time, there are no known suspects or a motive in the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: DSNAP application extension ends Wednesday
-
Man accused of killing spree transported to EBR Parish Prison
-
News 2 Geaux: Funeral preparations underway for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert
-
The latest on the act of violence that claimed two lives over...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU fans frustrated with Coach Oregon
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip