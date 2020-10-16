61°
Man found shot to death on walkway of Baton Rouge apartment building
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred on North Ardenwood Drive and resulted in at least one person's death.
The shooting took place shortly before 9:45 a.m., Friday at an apartment complex on N. Ardenwood. Police said Brandon Chatman, 25, was found dead on the upstairs walkway of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at (225)389-4869.
