Man found shot to death on North Harco Drive

Monday, July 15 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a dead body found on North Harco Drive on July 13th.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers found the body of Javezz Dunn, 25, behind a building with gunshot wounds at around 10:30 p.m.

No suspect or motive has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

