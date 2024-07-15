78°
Man found shot to death on North Harco Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a dead body found on North Harco Drive on July 13th.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers found the body of Javezz Dunn, 25, behind a building with gunshot wounds at around 10:30 p.m.
No suspect or motive has been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
