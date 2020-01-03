Man found shot to death on Jackson Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 26-year-old Joah Ross was found dead at his Jackson Avenue home, which is off Plank Road and Fairfields Avenue.

Police were called to the scene, Wednesday, around 5:10 p.m., where they discovered Ross shot to death due to a gunshot wound within his torso.

Authorities say they have neither suspect(s) nor a motive at this time.

Anyone with information related to the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.