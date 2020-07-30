90°
Man found shot to death near Livingston Parish roadway; body had been there for a week
HOLDEN - Authorities are investigating after a body was found dumped with an apparent gunshot wound in Livingston Parish this week.
The sheriff's office says the victim's body was found badly decomposed near James Chapel Road on Tuesday. Investigators believe the body had been there for about a week.
An autopsy revealed Thursday that the victim had been shot to death.
The victim was said to be a man in his 40s. Detectives are still working to identify him.
The investigation is ongoing.
