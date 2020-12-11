73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man found shot to death near apartment building on N Ardenwood Dr.

Friday, December 11 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Friday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said James Queen Jr., 40, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near an apartment building on N. Ardenwood Drive. Queen was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1:45 a.m..

Police are still working to identify a potential suspect or motive in the shooting. 

