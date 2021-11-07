49°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death inside car in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - One man was found shot to death in a parked car Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans Police Department said the male passenger was found around 12:37 p.m. in a car near Lakeshore Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers said the female driver suffered "non-gunshot related superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information should contact 504-658-5300.
Trending News
No more details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Customers split over grocery store owners lawsuit to block vaccine mandate
-
Cooler temperatures rolling in, now's the time to prepare your home
-
Clinical trials begin for COVID-19 oral therapeutics discovered using LSU-developed AI
-
Company that supplied local veteran's body for morbid 'freak show' says it...
-
Baker council member combats food desert with community garden