49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death inside car in New Orleans

5 hours 34 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, November 07 2021 Nov 7, 2021 November 07, 2021 5:22 PM November 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - One man was found shot to death in a parked car Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Police Department said the male passenger was found around 12:37 p.m. in a car near Lakeshore Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said the female driver suffered "non-gunshot related superficial injuries" and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact 504-658-5300.

Trending News

No more details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days