Man found shot to death inside car in Harvey

1 hour 47 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 7:43 PM October 31, 2021 in News
Source: WGNO
By: Logan Cullop

HARVEY - A man was found shot to death inside a car Sunday afternoon.

WGNO said Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the man found by deputies around 12:20 p.m. on 38th Street in Harvey.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

