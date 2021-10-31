58°
Man found shot to death inside car in Harvey
HARVEY - A man was found shot to death inside a car Sunday afternoon.
WGNO said Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the man found by deputies around 12:20 p.m. on 38th Street in Harvey.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
