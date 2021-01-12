Man found shot to death in Zachary Monday morning

ZACHARY - A 22-year-old man found shot dead has been identified by Zachary Police.

The victim, identified as Jacob Nations, was discovered shot inside an apartment on Lower Zachary Road Monday. Police revealed an update on the case Tuesday.

Police said officers and paramedics were dispatched to the location after someone reported finding Nations unresponsive. When police went inside, they found Nations dead, authorities said in a news release.

Nations was shot multiple times, Chief David McDavid said.

Police did not release information about a suspect or motive and asked that tips be made by phone to 225-654-1922 or 225-344-7867.