Man found shot to death in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, April 21 2021 Apr 21, 2021 April 21, 2021 6:48 AM April 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The body of a man who'd been shot to death was discovered in a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police say.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when Baton Rouge Police were called to the 9400 block of Greenwell Springs Road, which is where they discovered the vehicle containing the unidentified man's body.

The coroner's office has confirmed that the man's death was the result of gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they are investigating the man's death and additional information will be forthcoming. 

