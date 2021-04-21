Man found shot to death in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - The body of a man who'd been shot to death was discovered in a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police say.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when Baton Rouge Police were called to the 9400 block of Greenwell Springs Road, which is where they discovered the vehicle containing the unidentified man's body.

The coroner's office has confirmed that the man's death was the result of gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they are investigating the man's death and additional information will be forthcoming.