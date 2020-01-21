45°
Man found shot to death in New Orleans Fairgrounds neighborhood

2 hours 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Representatives with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say a man was shot and killed in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, Monday night.

According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police reported the killing around 8:30 p.m., but said they got the call around 8:05 p.m.

NOPD is in the midst of investigating the fatality and once the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office determines an official cause of death via an autopsy, the victim's name will be released.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call NOPD's Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300. 

