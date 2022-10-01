84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death in his vehicle on I-10 East in New Orleans, police say

5 hours 18 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, October 01 2022 Oct 1, 2022 October 01, 2022 10:45 AM October 01, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man was found shot to death in his vehicle after gunfire erupted on I-10 East Friday night.

According to WWL-TV, New Orleans police responded to reports of gunfire on the interstate near the U.S. 90 Business/Slidell exit shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a bullet-ridden vehicle stopped on the shoulder and discovered a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene, WWL-TV reports.

The interstate was temporarily closed at the nearby Airline Highway exit while officials investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 822-1111.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days