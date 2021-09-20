Man found shot to death in his car on Greenwell Street over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside his car over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamone Williams Jr., 19, was found dead in his car on Greenwell Street near Breckenridge Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

No other details surrounding Williams' death were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at 389-4869.