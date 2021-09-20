85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death in his car on Greenwell Street over the weekend

2 hours 39 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 20 2021 Sep 20, 2021 September 20, 2021 3:51 PM September 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside his car over the weekend. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamone Williams Jr., 19, was found dead in his car on Greenwell Street near Breckenridge Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. 

No other details surrounding Williams' death were immediately released.

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD at 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days