46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot to death in front of house near Coursey Boulevard; 5th killing in 4 days

3 hours 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 November 12, 2019 10:35 AM November 12, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly found dead in a neighborhood off Coursey Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the body was found around 7 a.m. in the front yard of a home on Crestwood Street. Police said the death is being looked at as a homicide but could say little else about the investigation.

Neither the victim's identity nor the motive for the killing are known at this time.

It's the fifth homicide reported in Baton Rouge since Saturday, which kicked off a violent weekend that left four people dead in separate killings. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days