Man found shot to death in front of house near Coursey Boulevard; 5th killing in 4 days

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly found dead in a neighborhood off Coursey Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the body was found around 7 a.m. in the front yard of a home on Crestwood Street. Police said the death is being looked at as a homicide but could say little else about the investigation.

Neither the victim's identity nor the motive for the killing are known at this time.

It's the fifth homicide reported in Baton Rouge since Saturday, which kicked off a violent weekend that left four people dead in separate killings.