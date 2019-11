Man found shot to death in front of house near Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly found dead in a neighborhood off Coursey Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the body was found around 7 a.m. in the front yard of a home on Crestwood Street. Police said the death is being looked at as a homicide but could say little else about the investigation.

Neither the victim's identity nor the motive for the killing are known at this time.