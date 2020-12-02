62°
Man found shot to death in front of his St. Helena home
Deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the front yard of his home Monday.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office says Eric Harrison, 21, was found dead in his yard near Harrison Road on Nov. 30. It appeared Harrison had been shot several times.
There is no information on a possible suspect or motive in the killing.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-222-4413.
