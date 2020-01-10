Man found shot to death in Carrollton area, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in a popular area of New Orleans, early Friday morning.

WWL-TV reports that around 1:50 a.m., Tulane Police were patrolling the Carrollton neighborhood when they heard several shots fired around Burthe and Hilary Streets.

Officers discovered a pickup truck containing the body of an unidentified 20-year-old man who'd been shot in the chest.

New Orleans police were summoned and a homicide investigation was opened.

Officials say no further details are immediately available, including the victim's age or a possible motive for the killing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner plans to release the deceased man's identity after his family is notified.

This is the ninth murder under investigation in New Orleans this year, putting the rate at nearly one killing per day in 2020 so far.

In 2019, the city saw its lowest annual murder total since the early 1970s, at 119.

Police officials urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.