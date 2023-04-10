65°
Man found shot to death behind Walker restaurant Sunday
WALKER - A man was found shot to death behind a shopping center late Sunday morning, and police believe it was not a random act of violence.
According to the Walker Police Department, a man was found behind a restaurant along Walker South Road, just north of I-12, around 11:30 a.m.
Around 7 p.m. police said they believe the gunman and the victim knew one another. Police did not immediately identify the victim but said he lived nearby.
Officers are searching for a white SUV, possibly occupied by three males, that is potentially linked to the investigation.
