Man found shot, killed in bar parking lot overnight

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of Lake Sherwood Mall at the corner of Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. late Saturday.

Police said Jamal Dunn of Donaldsonville was killed.

Dunn was killed during a shooting in the parking lot around 10:30 p.m.

There is a busy event and bar venue in the shopping center.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

