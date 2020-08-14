Man found shot in truck on Greenwell Street Friday has died

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting on Greenwell Street.

Authorities investigated a reported shooting around 1:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of Greenwell Street on Friday, Aug. 14.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 66-year-old Donald Carlton was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle when officials arrived to the scene.

Carlton was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relative to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.