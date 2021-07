Man found shot dead outside his car on Chippewa Street overnight

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death in the middle of a roadway late Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jecody Ross, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Chippewa Street near N 38th Street.

Police said Ross was found lying in the roadway outside his vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to determine a suspect and motive in the killing.