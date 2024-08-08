95°
Man found shot dead in ditch along Dayton Street; local preschool put on lockdown

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — A man was found dead in a ditch on Dayton Street near Interstate 110, officials said Thursday.

The man's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Around 1:15 p.m., gunshots were reported in the area, officials said. Both Baton Rouge Police and the parish coroner responded to the scene.

Officials said the nearby Rosenwald Preschool was temporarily placed on lockdown when shots were fired.

The man's identity has not been revealed and a suspect has not been identified.

