Man found shot and killed on W Brookstown Drive overnight
BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old man died in a shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
Friday night.
Baton Rouge Police said Battlerack Scatter, Jr. was killed around 10:50.
Scatter was found at the corner of W. Brookstown and Prescott Road.
Police did not appear to have any suspects and there were no arrests.
