Man found shot and killed on W Brookstown Drive overnight

28 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, October 16 2021 Oct 16, 2021 October 16, 2021 7:25 AM October 16, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 35-year-old man died in a shooting on W. Brookstown Drive 
Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police said Battlerack Scatter,  Jr. was killed around 10:50.

Scatter was found at the corner of W. Brookstown and Prescott Road.

Police did not appear to have any suspects and there were no arrests.

