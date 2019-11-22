Man found guilty of Thanksgiving Day murder in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - A man accused of shooting and killing another person at a Thanksgiving celebration in 2015 was found guilty Friday.

A jury in Iberville Parish came to a unanimous decision to convict Jerome Gray of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Witnesses said Gray walked up to Derick Askins at the get-together because he had mistakenly thought Askins was romantically involved with his girlfriend. Gray swung his fist at Askins and ultimately shot him in the chest, killing him. He was arrested in Baton Rouge after the shooting.

Gray was previously convicted of second-degree battery.

He faces a potential life sentence after his latest conviction.