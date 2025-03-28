Man found guilty of 2021 Memorial Day triple murder apologizes to family of toddler killed in crossfire

BATON ROUGE - David Williams was found guilty of killing three people — including a toddler — in a Memorial Day 2021 shooting at a College Drive apartment complex.

Williams, 23, was found guilty of the second-degree murders of Reginald Thomas, 20; Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16; and Ja'Tyri Brown, 1, on Friday. His brother, Ladarius Coleman, was found guilty last year and the 19-year-old was sentenced to life in prison.

While Williams was on the stand during Friday's trial, he apologized to Brown's family.

"I love children, so this is hurting me," Williams said.

Brown's grandmother walked out of the courtroom during Williams' testimony, continuing an emotional trial from the day before.

During closing arguments, the prosecutors said Williams is the reason "three people are not here today." The state added that Williams "got what he wanted," referring to guns Thomas and Dunn had on their persons that Coleman and Williams had gone to the pool to procure.



"Those guns are why he went on to execute them," prosecutors said, adding that Williams had no regard for human life, a sentiment echoed in his brother's trial. “He went in there and started this altercation, so he is responsible for their deaths. This was not self defense.”

The defense argued that Williams only fired that day was because Dunn had "decided to raise his gun."

“Who brings an AR to a pool on Memorial Day?" Williams' lawyers asked.

After the trial, Williams was sentenced to life in prison. Williams asked to be sentenced Friday to "get the next chapter of his life started."