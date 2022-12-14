Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash

ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby.

Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning and died on the scene.

Officials did not immediately identify the man.

This is a developing story.