Man found dead on Huey P. Long bridge may have died before crash, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - After a man was found dead on the Huey P. Long Bridge Thursday night, detectives say he may have died before being struck by a vehicle there.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man, who was identified Friday morning as 41-year-old Richard Nicholas, appeared to have been struck by a vehicle at some point, but that was not necessarily his cause of death.

His cause of death is pending further investigation.

It was not clear how he ended up on the bridge.

This is a developing story.