Man found dead identified as son of woman recently killed in a hit and run

ST. LANDRY – St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies have discovered that a body found Saturday was the son of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash that same day.

According to KATC, 18-year-old Chance Greene’s body was found on Austin and Blossom Road in Opelousas.

Deputies say Greene’s death appears to have been caused by a single gunshot wound during an incident that officials are labeling a homicide.

Greene had been reported as a missing person, and for this reason deputies are working with the Opelousas Police Department to investigate his death.

Hours after Greene’s body was found, his mother was one of two women who were killed in a tragic hit and run accident.

Apparently, around 10 p.m. that evening, Kizzy Greene -Chance Greene’s mother- received a phone call from someone who told her Chance was dead.

Visibly distressed, Kizzy ran out of her house and stumbled into a nearby road. She was followed by two women who tried to comfort her, Angela Broussard and another unidentified woman.

Troopers say as Kizzy and the two women were standing in the road, Michael S. Thibodeaux was allegedly speeding along the very same highway.

Police say Thibodeaux hit all three women and kept going.

The impact of the crash killed Kizzy Greene and Angela Broussard, and the two women were pronounced dead on the scene. The third woman who'd been hit sustained minor injuries.

Police caught up with and arrested Thibodeaux, who was booked into St. Landry Parish Prison that Sunday.

Meanwhile, Greene and Broussard’s family and friends are trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Broussard’s fiancé, Randall Richard, spoke to KATC about the incident saying, “You don’t expect that coming out of your house, you see your fiancée and her friend gone in a blink of an eye, it’s devastating.”

Richard explained how distraught Greene was just prior to the tragic crash, when she'd taken a call from someone who'd informed her of her son's death.

Richard said, “ Her oldest son was killed or murdered. That’s a mother’s child, you can imagine what she was going through. She made a mistake, I’m so sorry it cost her life. She loved her kids, just like Angela loved her kids.”

Kizzy Greene was 42 years old.