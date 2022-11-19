Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway

46°
Friday, November 18 2022
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. 

According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. 

No more details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

