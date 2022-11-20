42°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening.
According to the Baker Police Department, the unidentified man's body was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
No more details were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers