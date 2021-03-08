Man found dead after trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace

NEW ORLEANS - A man who drove out to Jefferson Parish to sell a dirt bike he advertised on social media was found shot to death Monday.

WWL-TV reported Joseph Vindel, 29, was found dead inside a vehicle on Coliseum Street in New Orleans with multiple gunshot wounds. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Vindel had driven out to Harvey to sell the bike, which he had posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Deputies later found the dirt bike sitting on a patio along Manhattan Boulevard. The sheriff's office later arrested a suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, who lived in an apartment at that same location.

Harvey allegedly admitted to killing Vindel and abandoning the victim's truck with the body inside.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto told WWL-TV that Harvey's motive in the shooting was still under investigation but that shooting someone over a $2,800 dirt bike made no sense.

The sheriff's office is looking to charge Harvey with first-degree murder.